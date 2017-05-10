Ibrahim Babangida gives out daughter, Halimat in marriage – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ibrahim Babangida gives out daughter, Halimat in marriage
Daily Post Nigeria
Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, will on Friday in Minna, Niger State give out his last daughter, Halimat, in marriage. The wedding is taking place amidst concerns over the General's health. He recently returned from …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!