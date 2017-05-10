Pages Navigation Menu

Ibrahim Babangida gives out daughter, Halimat in marriage

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, will on Friday in Minna, Niger State give out his last daughter, Halimat, in marriage. The wedding is taking place amidst concerns over the General’s health. He recently returned from Germany, where he sought some medical help.Since then, he has kept off from public functions. Halimat is the […]

