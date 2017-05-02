Ibrahimovic: I’ll Be Stronger On Return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated he is “fixed, done and stronger” after a successful operation on the knee that ended his season so abruptly.

The Swede sustained significant damage to the ligament in the win over Anderlecht and was ruled out for the season.

Ibrahimovic underwent surgery in America and his agent , Mino Raiola has stated his client will be back to the field soon.

“Fixed, done and stronger,” Ibrahimovic said on social media. “Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game together soon.”

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery and has not suffered a career-ending injury,” a statement from Raiola read.

“The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D, and Volker Musahl, M.D, of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh.

“Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.

“Zlatan and the medical team are not available for interviews at this time. Additional updates will follow at a later date.”

