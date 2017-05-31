“Ibrahimovic Wants To Remain At United”

According to Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, the veteran forward will very much like to remain at Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a profitable first season at Manchester United, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances, before sustaining an injury in April, that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Swede underwent surgery in Pittsburgh and has been rehabilitating since and even though the timetable on his return is unclear, talks with United will start in the summer.

Asked if Ibrahimovic wants to remain at United, Raiola told Talksport: “Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?

“He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.”

