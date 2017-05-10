ICDU honours Okowa, Ezeoba, Atuche, others

By Tare Youdeowei

IBUSA—Pursuant of development and peaceful coexistence in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government of Delta State under the leadership of Dr. Austin Izagbo, President General of Ibusa Community Development Union, ICDU, has held a conference and awarded deserving members of the community.

The award ceremony saw Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, bag the Good Governance Award, as Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, Dele Ezeoba, former Chief of Naval Saff, Mr. Francis Atuche and the late novelist, Buchi Emecheta amongst other being equally awarded.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Izagbo expressed delight at the large turnout, saying it is a sign of God’s intervention and return of peace in the community.

He said: “The presence of the Obuzor and some members of his cabinet, as well as other groups mark the end of decade old misgivings and it would remain indelible in the annals of history.”

Izagbo commended delegates and leaders of the quarters in the community for their support, as he enjoined the people to continue with the extension of love and unity.

Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Ebenezer Obidi commended ICDU for the zeal in promoting peace, which he noted is the key to development, as Sen. Nwaoboshi, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, promised to use their positions to bring more development to the area.

