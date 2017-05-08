ICPC boss decries impact of corruption on Nigerians

Mr Ekpo Nta, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has decried the low quality of life of Nigerians due to corruption.

A statement on Monday by the spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that Nta spoke at the opening ceremony of a three-day sensitisation workshop for principal officers of local government councils in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

He was represented by the Zonal Commissioner (North West) of the ICPC, Mr Olusegun Adigun.

Nta said that millions of Nigerians were living in abject poverty in spite of the huge natural and human resources “the country is blessed with’’.

He blamed the situation on corruption which he said had diverted the bulk of the resources into private coffers.

He, therefore, tasked the local government officials to shun corruption, describing it as evil and that they would account for their actions or inaction some day.

While noting that the local government was the closest tier of government to the people, Nta called on the Sokoto government to deepen its collaboration with the commission toward preventing corruption.

The commission spokesman said that the workshop was organised by the Sokoto State office of ICPC in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Addressing the forum, the state governor, Alhaji Tambuwal, commended the ICPC for its efforts at entrenching integrity and transparency at the local government level in the country.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Munir Dan’iya, said the workshop was a clear testimony in that regard.

The governor said that the initiative would go a long way in helping to entrench the anti-corruption consciousness at various levels in the country.

He urged participants to make the best use of the training.

