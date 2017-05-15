ICT facility contract scam: Katsina sacks SUBEB Director, EMIS staff

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A Director in the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, and a senior staff in the Education Management Information Services, EMIS, (names withheld) have been sacked over alleged supply of scrap computers and internet facilities of N138 million in the state’s education board.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari ordered the sack of the duo following submission of report by a committee that investigated the scam in the supply and installation of Education Management Information Services, EMIS computers to SUBEB in the state.

A copy of the report obtained by Vanguard, noted that the Governor also directed that a case be filed at the court against the contractor, for violating the terms of the contracts.

Vanguard gathered that the Governor had awarded a contract for supply of brand new computer sets and internet facilities of N138million to the said contractor.

cording to the report, the Governor also directed that the Ministry of Justice recover the contract sum from in view of the fact that the company did not execute the contract in accordance with the terms of the contract.

