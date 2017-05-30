Idi Amin’s grandson Taban thrown out of Uganda’s parliament

Three Justices of Uganda’s Court of Appeal have thrown out of Parliament Taban Amin on grounds that he was not a registered voter and therefore not qualified for nomination and election.

Justices Steven Kavuma, Cheborion Barishaki and Paul Mugamba agreed with Otada Sam Amooti who is Taban’s political rival and the one who appealed a High Court decision that has been overturned today.

The Judges ruled that Taban’s election as Member of Parliament (MP) of Kibanda North in Kiryadongo District, is set aside for non compliance with Uganda’s electoral laws.

This they said is as a result of Taban Amin Tampo Jegejege having failed to give a satisfactory explanation as for the discrepancy in the name Idi Taban Amin Tampo as indicated in the National Voters Register and National ID, then Taban Idi Amin on the nomination form and academic documents, and Idi Taban Amin as indicated in his passport.

They also noted that no evidence was produced to prove that Taban legally changed his name. They ruled that if he intended to adopt the name Idi Taban Amin Tampo, who was the registered voter, then he should have followed the requirement of section 36 of Registration of Persons Act.

They have now ordered for a by election. The court also ordered half costs to be paid by Taban and Electoral Commission to Otada since the appeal succeeded only in part, the appellant having failed to prove the alleged ballot stuffing to the required standard, nor any electoral offence committed by Taban.

Amin contested under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

@KagutaMuseveni with Kibanda North Flag bearer Taban Amin Jegejege, grandson to former Pres Late Idi Amin #ViteSEVO pic.twitter.com/P7rC9WGLMG — NRM Party (@NRMOnline) January 25, 2016

The post Idi Amin’s grandson Taban thrown out of Uganda’s parliament appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

