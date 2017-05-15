Idjerhe, Ogbe-Ijaw Clash in Semis – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Idjerhe, Ogbe-Ijaw Clash in Semis
THISDAY Newspapers
As the ongoing Principal's Cup Football Competition for Secondary Schools in Delta State sponsored by Zenith Bank reaches its home stretch, Idjerhe Grammar School will meet Ogbe-Ijaw Grammar School in Sapele Stadium today, in the first semifinal match …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!