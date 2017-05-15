Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Idjerhe, Ogbe-Ijaw Clash in Semis – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Idjerhe, Ogbe-Ijaw Clash in Semis
THISDAY Newspapers
As the ongoing Principal's Cup Football Competition for Secondary Schools in Delta State sponsored by Zenith Bank reaches its home stretch, Idjerhe Grammar School will meet Ogbe-Ijaw Grammar School in Sapele Stadium today, in the first semifinal match …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.