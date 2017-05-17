IDPs cannot return to Bama before Ramadan – Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has said that returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to Bama Local Government Area before Ramadan is no longer feasible because of current military operations in Sambisa Forest. Shettima had promised to return IDPs to liberated communities by 29, May. However on Tuesday, the governor announced a change of plan when […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

