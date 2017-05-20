IEBC directed to advertise ballot printing tender afresh – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
IEBC directed to advertise ballot printing tender afresh
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been ordered to re-advertise the printing and delivery of 130 million ballot papers. This is after the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board found that the …
