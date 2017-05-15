IEBC, Jubilee answer NASA on poll tallying – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
IEBC, Jubilee answer NASA on poll tallying
The Standard
Political temperatures continued to rise after the ruling Jubilee Party alleged that threats by the National Super Alliance (NASA) to boycott the August 8 polls could end up triggering electoral violence. A number of Jubilee leaders alleged that the …
