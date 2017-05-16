IEBC should look us in the eye – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
IEBC should look us in the eye
The Star, Kenya
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is at a crossroads. The referee is undecided on how to proceed, even though the Constitution guarantees its operational independence. Ahead of the supposedly independent electoral agency lie two …
IEBC in crisis talks over polls
IEBC designing the longest ballot paper in Kenya's history
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!