If Buhari Dies We Will Destroy Niger Delta, Igbo Land Even Obasanjo, We Are Ready For War! – Northern Man Vows
A Facebook user from the north called Aliyu Hashim has vowed to destroy Nigeria if president Buhari dies.
See what he said below..
The post If Buhari Dies We Will Destroy Niger Delta, Igbo Land Even Obasanjo, We Are Ready For War! – Northern Man Vows appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!