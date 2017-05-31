If My Interview With BBC & Al-jazeera Will Get Me Into Trouble, ”I Don’t Care” – Nnamdi Kanu

For the second time in three days, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has violated the conditions of the bail granted to him.



On April 25, Binta Nyako, justice of a federal high court in Abuja, granted him bail on health grounds.

However, she ordered Kanu not to grant media interviews and to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than 10 people.

But on Saturday, Kanu addressed a crowd of supporters, numbering more than 10, at his father’s palace in Abia state.

Kanu’s father is the traditional ruler of Isiama Afara, a community in Umuahia, capital of Abia.

Three days after addressing his supporters, Al Jazeera published an interview where Kanu was quoted as saying the bail conditions were too stringent.

Asked if the interview could get him into trouble, he was quoted to have said: “I don’t care.”

He also lamented the effect of the restrictions imposed on him.

“It’s like asking me not to breathe,” he said.

“I can’t go outside to call for a press conference. I can’t go on Biafra Radio to broadcast. I can’t allow large groups of people to basically congregate outside to see me.”

Since he left Kuje prison, where he spent 18 months, the Biafran activist has been receiving dignitaries at his father’s palace.

Kanu was arrested in October 2015 on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Six of the charges, including that of terrorism, were struck out early in 2017.

After granting him bail, Nyako adjourned the matter till July 11 and 12, for a “definite commencement of trial”.

