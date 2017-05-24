If You Are Jealous Of Buhari Go And Tell God You Want Him Dead – Northern Man Tells Nigerians

This man uthman bishir took to Facebook to write all this in defence of president buhari and according to his Facebook profile picture he is a graduate of kastina state university.read what he wrote below.

Read Also: Buhari Killed Thousands During The Civil War, The Blood Of The Wounded Souls Are Speaking Against Him – Fani Kayode

Should Mr. President dead because he was not able to solve the problems of Nigeria if it wasn’t true let we collect his Corp at our hands before we will able to agreed it.

No one wish another person death because only Allah (s W a) has the right to cause death. Or if they’re jealous they are able to meet whom the Mr. President life is with and tell him they want him death. We are praying for our President to regain his health quickly and for those falsifying the rumors that he died will represent him soon I’m praying in the eternal knowledge of Allah.

Read Also: If Another Election Holds Today Buhari Will Win Again Like He Did In 2015 – Presidency

I’m praying please who ever read this article i wrote should kindly type ameen

http://ogashub.com.ng/see-how-this-northerner-reacted-to-the-death-rumours-of-president-buhari/

The post If You Are Jealous Of Buhari Go And Tell God You Want Him Dead – Northern Man Tells Nigerians appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

