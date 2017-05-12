If You Care: Kourtney Kardashian Went Completely Nude For A Pool Shoot [Video]

The Kardashian Klan took a vacay to Costa Rica last year and, watching the clip below, it becomes quite apparent that Kourtney was feeling on top of the world while she was there.

The clip is taken from the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and sees the mom of three and shortest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters go full nude for a photoshoot.

From her demeanour to her professionalism, Kourts killed it – and even Khloe thought so.

Watch below:

Hot damn, those #SummerGoals.

[source:channel24]

