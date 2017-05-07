“If you must do it, then do it right” – Tee-Y Mix advises Producers turned Artistes to avoid Mediocrity | Watch

Seasoned Nigerian Producer and Sound Engineer, Temitayo Ibitoye popularly known as Tee-Y Mix in a recent interview with Planet TV expressed his support for producers who have diversify as artistes. He explained that these producers become artistes for the money involved and that is quite alright given that even DJs are releasing albums and gaining […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

