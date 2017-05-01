Pages Navigation Menu

If you spend money on the right thing you will get the right results – Adeosun

Posted on May 1, 2017

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said that if Nigeria spent money on the right things it will get the right result.

Kemi Adeosun speaking at The Platform, a programme organised by Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, Monday said that now we are looking for money because during the boom years Nigeria did not spend the money its made on the right thing.

