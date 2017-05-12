Pages Navigation Menu

Ifeanyi Ubah might be detained for another 14 days – SSS

Posted on May 12, 2017

The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah, might be detained for another 14 days pending the completion of its investigation by the SSS, counsel to the businessman told a federal court in Lagos on Friday. The Lagos division of the Federal High Court had, on Tuesday, ordered the secret police to produce Mr. …

