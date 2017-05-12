Ifeanyi Ubah might be detained for another 14 days – SSS

The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah, might be detained for another 14 days pending the completion of its investigation by the SSS, counsel to the businessman told a federal court in Lagos on Friday. The Lagos division of the Federal High Court had, on Tuesday, ordered the secret police to produce Mr. …

The post Ifeanyi Ubah might be detained for another 14 days – SSS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

