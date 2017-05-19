Ifeanyi Ubah: NNPC challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear suit

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, challenged the jurisdiction of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to hear the fundamental rights suit by oil magnet and businessman, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, who is contesting his arrest and continued detention by the Department of State Service, DSS.

NNPC, through its counsel, is further contending that all the alleged infringements committed by the plaintiff took place in Abuja, not in Lagos, hence the court should decline jurisdiction on the matter and strike out the applicant’s application.

DSS, through its lawyer, also urged the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s application on the ground that it lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on its part, argued that going through the affidavit filed by the applicant, there was nowhere it was alleged of any breach of the applicant’s rights by the commission.

Meanwhile, counsel to Ubah, Mrs. Isioma Esom, while arguing her client’s motion on notice, urged the court to discountenance all the objections raised by the respondents.

Esom told the court that the only reason why her client (Ubah) was being harassed by the first to sixth respondents is on the allegation that he is indebted to the NNPC, informing the court that the said debt arose from a contract, which she said should have nothing with criminal offence.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, after listened to the submissions of both parties, adjourned till May 25, 2017, for ruling.

The post Ifeanyi Ubah: NNPC challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear suit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

