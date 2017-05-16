Ifeanyi Ubah: NUJ South East, Ohaneze Call For Unconditional Release
Obinna Ogbonnaya
The National Vice President, South East zone, Nigeria Union of
Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo yesterday joined other Igbo leaders calling for the unconditional release from detention of Dr. Ifeanyi Uhah, the Chairman, Capital Oil from detention.
He explained that his continued detention by the Directorate of State
Security Services (DSSS) on the claim that they were still
investigating him smacks suspicion of foul play.
The NUJ boss in a news briefing in Abakaliki condemned the process of
his arrest and detention adding that the arrest and detention was
flawed. “We have continued to questioned why the business mogul should
be treated like a common criminal over legitimate business
transaction”.
He called on the federal authorities to releases of Ubah, pointing out
that even as nobody should be treated as above the laws, such drivers
of the nation’s economy should not be unduly maltreated.
Similarly, The former Ebonyi State secretary, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief
Lawrence Egede said ways the matters between the NNPC and the Capital
Oil was being handled is out of place.
He explained that it does appear that the NNPC is playing with the
truth. The Ohaneze scribe both parties could settle out of court.
The post Ifeanyi Ubah: NUJ South East, Ohaneze Call For Unconditional Release appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!