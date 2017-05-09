Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ifeanyi Ubah sues DSS, demands his immediate release

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Tuesday dragged the Department of State Services, DSS, before a Lagos Federal High Court over what he described as unlawful detention. Counsel to the oil magnate, Mrs Ifeaoma Esom, in a motion before Justice Mohammed Idris, claimed that the secret police had held her […]

Ifeanyi Ubah sues DSS, demands his immediate release

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.