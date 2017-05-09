Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ifeanyi Ubah sues DSS over unlawful detention

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, and the proprietor of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah, has sued the Department of State Services before the Federal High Court in Lagos over what he termed unlawful detention by the security agency. Ubah’s lawyer, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom, who appeared before Justice Mohammed Idris on …

The post Ifeanyi Ubah sues DSS over unlawful detention appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.