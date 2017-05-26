Ifeayin Ubah saga: ULC appeals to FG to embrace dialogue

The United Labour Congress (ULC) has appealed to the Federal Government to embrace dialogue in resolving the face-off between the management of Capital Oil and Gas and Department of State Services (DSS).

The face-off is over alleged illegal sale of petroleum products.

Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, the Chairman of Lagos State Council of the union, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Korodo said that the products in question were stored in the company’s tank farm by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said that attention of the union had been drawn to the impending jobs losses in the company due to the lingering impasse between Federal Government and Capital Oil management.

“We are aware of government’s promise of jobs to Nigerians during the electioneering campaigns with the desire to tackle unemployment once and for all.

“But what we are witnessing now is a departure from the promise the ruling government made to the good people of this great country in terms of job creation,” he said.

Korodo said that the union condemned the continuous incarceration of chief executive of Capital Oil over unproven allegations that he committed a crime punishable by death for diverting over 80 million litres of petrol amounting to N11billion.

“Much as we do not support acts of corruption and diversion of public funds, we are of the opinion that government should not deny citizens the right of free movement and space to prove their innocence.

“The continuous detention of Chief Ifeayin Ubah without having been found guilty of the purported offence by a court of law is to cripple the company.

“We appeal to Federal Government to negotiate the terms of settlement and save the jobs of 2,000 workers including tanker drivers and other auxiliary workers within the depot.

“Records have it that the company employed over 2,000 workers and this to us in ULC, Lagos State Council, a big support to the Federal Government’s quest for jobs creation,” he said.

Korodo urged the Federal Government to release Ubah to enable him have unlimited access to proper legal assistance and defend himself.

The post Ifeayin Ubah saga: ULC appeals to FG to embrace dialogue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

