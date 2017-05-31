‘Ifreke Inyang: Flying with(out) Weng
The fury was plane for all to see. Arsenal fans, tired of marching to the Emirates and boycotting games, took to the skies to register their anger over Arsene Wenger staying on as manager. At a point, it did not even matter if the team was winning or not. For instance, at the Gunners’ visit […]
