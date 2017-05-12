IG: Police need 155000 more men to bridge gap – The Nation Newspaper
IG: Police need 155000 more men to bridge gap
To secure lives and property and also meet the United Nations (UN) approved ratio of one officer to 400 citizens, the Police must recruit 155, 000 more officers, Inspector-General (IGP) Ibrahim Idris said yesterday. He spoke at the opening of the …
