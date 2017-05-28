Igbo Community celebrates Lagos @ 50

Igbo Community in Lagos State on Sunday celebrated Lagos at 50 to show solidarity with the Lagos State Government.

Newsmen report that the event, organised by the some Igbo leaders, was held at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ferdinard Anikwe, said the Igbo had contributed immensely toward the development of the state.

Anikwe said: “Igbo men have reduced unemployment in Lagos by employing so many people through their businesses.

“They have provided means of education and socialisation for the people of Lagos and we have made Lagos our place of abode. Igbo should celebrate Lagos at 50.

“We are ready to further work and cooperate with the government as we move Lagos State forward.”

According to him, Igbo should be given necessary support by the state government.

The special guest of honour at the event, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, promised that the state would continue to provide opportunities for all, irrespective of ethnic, social, economic or religious identities.

Ambode, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, said that the state would remain committed to its pledge to make Lagos work for all.

“We will not discriminate against any ethnic group in the provision of amenities that will make life easier and comfortable for all our people.

“The relationship between the Igbo community and the people of Lagos State dates back in time.

“It has been a relationship built on mutual understanding and respect,” he said.

In his speech at the event, the Chief Host, Mr Jude Idimogu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, described Lagos as a centre of excellence and home to all.

Idimogu, who is representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the Assembly, likened Lagos to Johannesburg in South Africa and Cairo in Egypt.

“Lagos is a mini-Nigeria and the economic hub of West Africa known for socioeconomic and political greatness.

“The level of kindness, friendship, and reception of those who are not indigenous to the state is matchlessly supreme. Lagos is a land of great opportunities.

“I and my Igbo brothers and sisters here today have been accepted in Lagos and we have been doing our businesses with so much ease.

“We are celebrating not just because Lagos is 50; we are celebrating good roads, fly over bridges, good transport system, maximum security, street lights, to mention, but a few.

“Lagos provides best opportunities for Ndigbo to do their legitimate businesses. The Igbo have been making best use of these opportunities,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the Ndigbos should celebrate Lagos because they have contributed immensely to the development of the state.

He, however, commended those who piloted the state its enviable height; from military administrators to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The guest lecturer at the event, Mr Frederick Nzeako, said that Igbos had contributed greatly to politics and governance, economy, trade and commerce, education and human resources development of Lagos.

Nzeako, a legal practitioner, development economist and administrator, said that Ndigbos also contributed to property and real estate development, public service, religion, culture and social development of Lagos, among others.

Newsmen report that the Igbo Community gave awards to eminent personality such as Sen. Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, and Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

The event which featured several cultural dances, had in attendance many Eze Ndigbos, and other Igbo leaders.

The post Igbo Community celebrates Lagos @ 50 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

