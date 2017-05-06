Igbo, Yoruba causing Hausa/Fulani dominance – Fani-Kayode
A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has noted that the rivalry existing between the Igbos in the South-East and the Yorubas of the South West has been the source of strength for the Hausa/Fulani in Northern Nigeria. Recall that the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday […]
Igbo, Yoruba causing Hausa/Fulani dominance – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!