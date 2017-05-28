Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbos are marginalised under Nigeria’s current political structure – Ohakim

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, has called for a change of the current political system in the country which concentrates power at the centre, saying Igbos are largely marginalised under the arrangement. Ohakim made the call at the inaugural Chinua Achebe International Conference held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, on Saturday. He spoke […]

Igbos are marginalised under Nigeria’s current political structure – Ohakim

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.