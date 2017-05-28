Igbos must not stop where Nigeria keeps them – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Saturday advised Igbos to invest in themselves. While calling for restructuring of the country, he stressed that they must not remain where Nigeria kept them. Obi made the remark while speaking at the World Igbo Congress, WIC, summit in Enugu State. The former governor also urged Igbo’s to […]

