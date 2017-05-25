Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos should stop complaining, they didn’t invest in Buhari’s campaign – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has asked the South-east to stop complaining of marginalisation by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. He lamented that all his efforts to persuade the Igbo to wisely invest in Buhari’s presidential bid in 2015 failed because of lack of co-operation by many South-east leaders, who threw their […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

