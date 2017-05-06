Ignatius Ajuru University Notice To Students From 200L-Final Year On Revalidation Of Studentship.

All Regular, Sandwich and Part- time students of the Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education from year two to final year are hereby informed that they are requested to complete the Revalidation of Studentship Form. This is to enable the University Administration have an authentic record of all students for the Academic Session. The Form which …

The post Ignatius Ajuru University Notice To Students From 200L-Final Year On Revalidation Of Studentship. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

