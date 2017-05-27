Iheanacho earns Nigeria draw in Corsica

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho helped Nigeria secure a 1-1 draw with Corsica in a practice game at the Stade Francois Coty on Friday night. Jean-Jacques Mandrichi put the Corsicans in front in the half before Iheanacho levelled matters late in the game from the spot. Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr, without some of his […]

