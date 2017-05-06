Iheanacho handed cameo as City crush Palace 5-0 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Iheanacho handed cameo as City crush Palace 5-0
TheCable
Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho played a minor role as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad on Saturday. Iheanacho replaced Gabriel Jesus in the 84th minute of the game. Pep Guardiola's men, who are chasing Champions League …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!