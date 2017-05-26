Iheanacho: I Will Not Leave Man City – THISDAY Newspapers
Iheanacho: I Will Not Leave Man City
Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho Thursday responded to speculations linking him with a summer move to a host of clubs including Newcastle United and West Ham. Iheanacho's future has been mired in uncertainty after he fell down the pecking …
