Iheanacho ignites war among European clubs

West Ham are mulling over a move for Manchester City’s Nigeria international striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Citizens are prepared to listen to offers for Iheanacho to assist them have more funds to do transfer business in the summer, according to Standard Sport.

Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Everton have all been credited with interests in the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star.

Meanwhile, Everton are have also been reported to be set with a £20 million bid for Iheanacho who is said to have become frustrated at City, and could look to move on in the summer.

The Nigeria international has slipped down the pecking order with Pep Guardiola’s side since Gabriel Jesus’ arrival in January.

Iheanacho has started just one match for City in 2017, and City could look to cash in.

Everton are prepared to invest a considerable amount of funds in the 20-year-old, with Ronald Koeman being his big fan. Iheanacho was on the verge of a break through at City for some time, but has not made the final step this season.

When given game time, Iheanacho has always looked a threat and he boasts an excellent goalscoring record.

Iheanacho has scored 21 senior goals in 63 games for City, with most of these appearances coming as a substitute.

The post Iheanacho ignites war among European clubs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

