Iheanacho insists on Manchester City stay

Daily Post Nigeria

Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has said he has no plans to leave, despite being linked with Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Everton. The Super Eagles star, who scored seven times in 28 games in the Premier League this season, failed to …

Iheanacho, three others join Eagles' shirt war Guardian (blog)



all 2 news articles »