Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho’s agent opens up on where he will play next season – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Man City's Kelechi Iheanacho's agent opens up on where he will play next season
Manchester Evening News
Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho is likely to move away from the club in the summer and a number of clubs are interested. Share; Comments. By Charlotte Duncker. 13:00, 31 MAY 2017. Sport. Play Video. Video Loading. Video Unavailable. Click to …
Manchester City want buy-back clause in Iheanacho's West Ham contract
Esin urges Iheanacho to quit Man City
Iheanacho Rejoins Eagles, Man City Wants Buy-back Clause on Contract
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!