Iheanacho on West Ham, Everton radar
By Chidera Akalonu
SUPER Eagles Striker, Kelechi Ihe- anacho has become the beautiful bride in Europe, as West Ham and Everton have joined the race to en- gage his services.
This new interest from the Eng- lish Premier League Clubs was com- ing barely few days after German Bundesliga Club, Borussia Dortmund had already expressed interest in the young forward who was tipped for the top by former City boss, Manuel Pellegrini and had scored 21 goals for City despite making only 20 starts.
Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen had all been credited with an interest in the former Golden Eaglets and Fly- ing Eagles star.
Iheanacho’s opportunities at City had been limited under Pep Guar- diola by the £27million signing of young Brazillian international centre forward, Gabriel Jesus and although he had made 19 appearances for City this season, he started only five matches.
Nigeria international Iheanacho is under contract until 2021 but City was prepared to listen to offers of around £20m, to help finance its spending plans for the summer.
An Etihad source reportedly said: “He is highly-rated here, but has not started a match since January 2nd where as I’m sure he would get lots of first-team
action else-
where. Pep is looking to bolster his ranks and spend a fair chunk of cash this coming transfer window and the club could be persuaded to sell should the right offer come in.”
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
