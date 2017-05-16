Iheanacho, part of Man City clear out

Pages Navigation Menu

MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to have a clear out of his squad in the European summer, which will reportedly include the sale of Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho. The Citizens have endured a trophy less season in the Spaniard’s first campaign at the Etihad Stadium and it is expected he will engineer a major […]

