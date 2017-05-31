Pages Navigation Menu

PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Agreement Reportedly in Place – Bleacher Report

PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Agreement Reportedly in Place
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are prepared to pay £70 million in order to land the Gabon international's signature. Yahoo France reported that the French titans are yet
Paris Saint-Germain set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in blockbuster transfer dealThe Independent
Paris Saint-Germain closing on £61million signing of Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick AubameyangMirror.co.uk
Aubameyang transfer: PSG agree deal with Borussia DortmundMetro
Goal.com –talkSPORT.com –Football365.com –Daily Post Nigeria
