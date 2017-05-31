PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Agreement Reportedly in Place – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Agreement Reportedly in Place
Bleacher Report
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are prepared to pay £70 million in order to land the Gabon international's signature. Yahoo France reported that the French titans are yet …
