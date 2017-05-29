Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho: West Ham table £20m

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

West Ham have made a bid for Manchester City’s £20m-rated striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho

City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to allow the 20-year-old to leave this summer with West Ham heading up the queue of clubs keen to sign him.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

West Ham are unlikely to meet City’s sky-high valuation but they are hopeful of getting a deal done after tabling a first formal bid which is designed to get things moving.

West Ham are keen to strengthen their strike force especially after allowing Jonathan Calleri to leave after having him on loan.

They have also agreed a Bosman-style free transfer deal for City’s Pablo Zabaleta who is out of contract this summer.

 

The post Iheanacho: West Ham table £20m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.