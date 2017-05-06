Iheanacho will quit Manchester City this summer – Agent – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Iheanacho will quit Manchester City this summer – Agent
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, will leave Manchester City this summer in search of regular football, his agent Olumide Olowu has said. Iheanacho has dropped down Pep Guardiola's pecking order at the Etihad, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!