Ihonvbere Assures IBB Golf Club’s Ladies Fun-filled Year

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The new lady captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Grace Ihonvbere, has assured female members of the club a different kind of fun, saying her tenure would result in lots of actions and create a convivial environment in the ladies section.

Speaking after tee-off Ihonvbere inaugural golf tournament to formally herald the commencement of her tenure as the captain of the club’s ladies section, said she was thrilled that the event was happening.

Several past lady captains of the club and other prominent women golfers such as the former president of the Lady Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Ngozi Osuhor, zonal vice president of LGAN, Ekanem Ekwuem, Mirabel Edozie, Lami Ahmed, Rachael Danjuma and Amina Wilfred were part of the one-day event.

“I feel great at this great opportunity at this great club. I am blessed, and I am hopeful of great things happening during my time as captain,” she said.

The new lady captain then promised that her tenure would bring about a lot of activities as well as development of fellow golfers.

“There are lots of exciting activities that will happen during the next one year, beautiful and exciting events and programmes. It is going to be a new beginning, with members being celebrated monthly,” she said.

Speaking at the event, the immediate-past lady captain of the club, Lami Ahmed, described the one-day as wonderful, saying it is good to be part of Ihonvbere’s inaugural tournament.

“It is a good thing to be here, especially as it is my own ceremonial cut-out.,” she said.

Ahmed said she was grateful that her tenure was wonderful as she was blessed to have wonderful members as part of her team.

“It was joyful for me that my tenure was one of the best so far in this club,” she said.

Not less than 150 female and male golfers draw from the country took part in the competition.

The post Ihonvbere Assures IBB Golf Club’s Ladies Fun-filled Year appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

