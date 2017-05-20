IHS, RCLI and Rotary Partner For Blood Donation

By Daniels Ekugo As part of its CSR activities, IHS Nigeria in association with Rotary Club of Lagos Island organised a blood donation drive in Lagos as a response to the urgent need for increased blood reserves in Nigeria. Large number of enthusiastic employees turned out to participate in this humanitarian initiative which will contribute to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of its operating community. IHS hopes that this gesture will inspire other individuals and institutions to support this national drive.

