Ijaw not using other N’Delta tribes as pawns – Chief Loyibo

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—CONVENER/COORDINATOR of the Niger Delta People’s Congress and a leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, High Chief Mike Ekayama Loyibo, has faulted the perception that the Ijaw ethnic group was using other nationalities of the Niger-Delta region as hostages to fortune under the façade of Niger-Delta struggle.

Loyibo, who spoke in an interview with NDV, expressed satisfaction with the adoption of “political solution” by President Muhammadu Buhari in resolving the Niger Delta problem, but said he has to do more by dropping alleged politically motivated charges against the ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, who he said was innocent.

His words: “It is not true that Ijaw are using other ethnic groups, it is not true. The Nigeria Maritime University in Delta State, for the avoidance of doubt, is not for Ijaw alone, it is for all Niger Deltans and Nigerians. Yes, the Ijaw are in the forefront of the struggle, but the benefits are for all Niger Deltans. The Oron Maritime University in Akwa Ibom State is also receiving attention from the Federal Government.

“That thinking is wrong, look at the appointments in the Federal Government, the Ijaw are not getting special benefits above other ethnic groups. We are all together in the struggle. The Niger Delta has never been divided.”

Dokubo-Asari misreported

On the outburst by Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, that the Ijaw were fighting an Ijaw struggle, not Niger Delta struggle, he asserted: “The Niger Delta is not divided in any way. There are several ethnic nationalities in the region, which make us very unique. Asari-Dokubo has been in the forefront of the struggle like some of us, but it must be stated clearly that the Ijaw are not alone in this fight. There is no region that is as integrated as the Niger Delta despite our diversities.”

He stated: “I think Asari-Dokubo was misquoted. He was trying to communicate how, that the Ijaw are always killed and intimidated as a result of the struggle regularly, whereas the benefits go to all ethnic nationalities in the region. This should rather be a wake-up call to all other ethnic group in the region. This struggle did not start today, it has been there even before independence and we must continue until peace and prosperity is enthroned in the region.”

Tompolo innocent

Asked what Buhari should do with the ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, for enduring peace in the region, Loyibo opined: “The President should drop all politically motivated charges against him because he is innocent. He should not listen to his enemies. He should apply a political solution to the problem.”

How Buhari can stay on top N’Delta problems

To deepen the success so far in the region, he counselled: “The Federal Government must continue to engage all stakeholders in the region. Mr. President is very sincere towards a permanent solution. He should ensure that promises are kept and the Presidential Amnesty Programme should be further empowered to do much more. There is the need to appoint more people from the region into political offices. Critical infrastructures are almost non-existent in the region. This must be addressed swiftly.

Independent committee to observe NDDC

“There must be a synergy between agencies that are saddled with the responsibility to develop the Niger Delta. NDDC should be highly independent. Politicians have failed us in these agencies. More technocrats should be engaged for better results. NDDC should be free of politicians. There should be an independent committee set up by Mr. President to monitor the activities of NDDC. Projects should not be duplicated. There should be mega project in the region to bring about development,” he volunteered.

Reason for my commitment

On the reason for his steadfastness in the struggle even when he is neither a top government official nor a contractor, he said: “I have been in the forefront of the struggle to ensure permanent peace in the Niger Delta right from my youth. Growing up in the region, the level of poverty, neglect and environmental pollution experienced by our people has driven me towards fighting to ensure peace and prosperity in a region that’s so blessed by God, yet so poor as a result of years of oppressive and bad governance.”

What life has taught me

Loyibo, who recently added another year to his life, stated: “God is the giver of life and life is nothing without loving our neighbour as He loves us. So, I live to improve the lives of people around me and this will I continue to do. As a child from a poor background, I competed with kids from rich backgrounds and I came out on top, I was not born with a silver spoon, so I will continue to fight oppression and injustice among the people, the region and Nigeria.

