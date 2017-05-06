Ike Chuks drops visuals to “Do Proper” featuring Dotman | Watch on BN

Monster City Records & Softhouse Productions presents the music video to Ike Chuks‘ latest track, “Do Proper” featuring “Akube” crooner, Dotman. The video was directed by Unlimited LA. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

