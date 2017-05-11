Ikebiri Community Sues Oil Giant, ENI in Italian Courts – THISDAY Newspapers
Ikebiri Community Sues Oil Giant, ENI in Italian Courts
For allegedly polluting their community and failing to take responsibility, the Ikebiri community in Bayelsa State has sued Italian oil giant ENI and its subsidiary, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), its subsidiary in Nigeria. In a joint statement by …
