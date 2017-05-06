Ikebiri Community Sues oil giant, ENI, in Italian Courts

By Daniels Ekugo The Ikebiri community, from Bayelsa state, Nigeria, have launched an unprecedented legal case against the Italian oil giant ENI today, seeking clean up and compensation for damages from an oil spill which has affected their community in the Niger Delta. Supported by Friends of the Earth Europe and Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, the Ikebiri community are calling for adequate compensation and clean-up of an oil spill dating back to 2010, which has yet to be addressed.The Italian oil giant ENI, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), is responsible for the spill, caused by equipment failure.

